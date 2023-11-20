F1 teardown to take 6 to 8 weeks. Locals, visitors feel disappointed post-race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix has come to an end and teardown is underway

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says it will take about 6 to 8 weeks to take everything down.

KTNV's Abel Garcia went to the Strip to see the progress made and how it's impacting traffic.

The cleanup process is in high gear.

"I believe Formula 1 belongs on the speedway on the outskirts of town where it's been all these years, man," said local Trystin Adams.

He says he's glad the race is over, but the chaos on the Strip continues.

"I went to go catch this morning. I detoured all the way around the Rio and ended up having to hop two different walls to get to my interview today," he said. "Roads are still closed where we can't even go for basic necessities."

Adams says he hoped traffic on the Strip would improve, but he thinks it's worse.

Crews along Las Vegas Boulevard near Bellagio are removing barriers, grandstands, lights and bridges.

The Boulevard has been reduced to one lane going southbound.

Adams says the congestion on the Strip has been unlike anything he has seen before.

"You have been here your whole life," Garcia said. "How was it to navigate the strip this weekend?"

"This weekend was the most brutal I have seen in a very long time," Adams said.

Kristen Bautzmann, visiting from San Francisco, says even though the race is over, getting around the Strip is still difficult. During the days leading up to the race, she says she was very disappointed.

"Logistics were pretty annoying," Bautzmann said. "You had to walk 40 minutes to get anywhere and get to your seat. You couldn't get anywhere over the track."

So, what's ahead for next year's F1 race?

Garcia reached out to Clark County. Their statement reads, "Clark County will be holding after-action meetings with internal departments and partner agencies, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix team, following the Thanksgiving holiday to debrief on the event to understand what went well, what could be improved upon, and what might need to change this year. Additionally, the economic impact won't be known in full until January, and the County will be better able to engage in the race's success at that point."