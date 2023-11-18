Watch Now
Formula 1 opens up ticket deposits for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Posted at 1:26 PM, Nov 18, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting Saturday, fans can make deposits on tickets for next year's Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 2024 race on the Las Vegas Strip is scheduled to happen from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23.

"With a commitment to providing an unforgettable Formula 1 experience, the Las Vegas Grand Prix offers a range of ticket options to cater to as many fans as possible," officials stated in a news release.

Deposits for the following price points are being accepted:

  • $250 per ticket for general admission
  • $1,000 per ticket for shared hospitality zones
  • $5,000 per suite for private suites.

According to Formula 1, "a deposit secures your spot in line for the 2024 race" and will "grant you priority access to another action-filled race week in Las Vegas."
Ticket deposits are non-refundable, officials noted.

More information about tickets for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix can be found on the race website.

