F1 track teardown forces new lane and road closures: How this can impact your Thanksgiving travel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is now over, but the tear-down process has just begun. And with that process comes several lane and road closures with traffic delays.

Sunday morning was the end to the last “Hot Track” closure for the 2023 grand prix. Despite no more “Hot Track” closures, there are two new lane closures and an ongoing road closure impacting Thanksgiving week.

"I'm definitely done with it. Hopefully we can get back to normal Vegas,” said Las Vegas local Kaylin Smith.

Getting back to normal will take a while though. Crews have to take down all the temporary F1 structures, including vehicle bridges, grandstands and lighting.

“They’ll be working around the clock to do so,” said Jamie Weinstein, senior vice president of commercial for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

These are the road and lane closures impacting the track path this week:



Sands Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane will have one lane traffic in both directions from now until Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m.

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard from Aria Place to Sands Avenue has one lane traffic from Monday, Nov. 20 at 12 a.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m.

Koval Lane will be closed from Rochelle Avenue to Harmon Avenue until Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

More closures will come. To stay up-to-date with all the closures, you can text "F1LV" to 31996.

KTNV More road closures and traffic delays are expected as crews have to remove all Formula 1 temporary structures, including grandstands, lighting and vehicle bridges.

Some locals say they’re adjusting their Thanksgiving plans just to avoid the traffic.

"Especially with Thanksgiving coming up and Christmas and all that stuff, I don't even want to be near it,” Smith said. “I'm supposed to be leaving for Thanksgiving tomorrow, just for Thanksgiving. Usually, I’d just do It the day before because I don’t want to be stuck.”

F1 says the construction and delays shouldn’t be as bad next year.

"Year-over-year, we should not expect this much traffic, so it should be good moving forward,” Weinstein said.

"Will there be something that we can do better or differently next year?" said Miller Project Management representative Terry Miller. “Absolutely, and that comes back to the after-action report that I've committed to put together as part of the team."

The F1 teams says they will deliver that report to Clark County commissioners.

Formula 1 is already planning for next year’s event and is now taking deposits on tickets to the 2024 grand prix. That race is scheduled to take place from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23.