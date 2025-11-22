LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Day One of the Fan Prix at Resorts World offered fans an up-close look at the world of Formula racing, drawing locals and visitors to a venue filled with classic cars, merchandise, and hands-on displays.

One of the main attractions is a set of qualifier-style challenges. Attendees tried out racing simulators and reaction-time stations, activities meant to give the public a sense of the split-second decisions and focus required from professional drivers.

WATCH: Alyssa Bethencourt recaps

Day 1 of the Fan Prix at Resorts World kicks off with high-speed excitement

Organizers said the event was designed to bring fans closer to the sport, and several attendees told Channel 13 they appreciated the chance to engage with racing in a new way.

“My wife took over, and she hit like 200 miles per hour on the simulator. It was like she was ready for the race. It was so much fun,” one attendee said.

“He loves racing games, so he’s been having a blast here. It’s been awesome,” another said.

The Fan Prix continues Saturday, Nov. 22, from noon to 8 p.m. The event is free to attend, and Nevada residents receive free parking on site.