Clark County Commissioners to consider extending Las Vegas Grand Prix to 2037

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the past few years in Las Vegas, the third week in November has become synonymous with traffic restrictions, one-of-a-kind activations, and racers from around the globe coming for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The inaugural race was bogged down by high ticket and hotel prices, then a loose water valve cover that damaged Carlos Sainz's Jr. car in the first practice. The valve cover caused a lengthy delay for track inspection and fans were forced to exit the venue ahead of second practice, which ran until 4 a.m.

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In the end, the race was one of the best of the season, and the Grand Prix returned twice more, with plans underway for the 2026 event.

Now, Clark County officials are considering extending the race until 2027.

According to the agenda posted for the Clark County Commission meeting set for May 19, will take up a resolution to extend the Las Vegas Grand Prix for another 10 years.

The races have been among some of the top-earning events for Las Vegas over its first couple of years.

The inaugural race reportedly garnered $1.5 billion in economic impact, with 2024 following up with $934 million.

However, we've heard from locals surrounding some of the grievances they experienced with the events, mainly around the traffic in areas near the track.

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That meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m.

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