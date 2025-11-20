LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 weekend is officially underway in Las Vegas, and with everything shifted earlier this year, the impact on commutes could be bigger than ever.

2025 Grand Prix brings earliest traffic closures yet to the Las Vegas Strip

The first practice sessions begin Thursday, meaning Hot Track closures will lock down parts of the Strip for hours. Some closures start as early as 1 p.m.

This marks the earliest closures since F1 came to Las Vegas in 2023.

Understanding warm track vs. hot track closures

Thursday's Warm Track period runs from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m., allowing some public use of the roads. However, the Hot Track closure begins at 3 p.m., with soft closures likely starting at 1 p.m. when the warm track period ends.

Friday will see a longer warm track period, making Thursday the busiest day for closures.

Roads affected by closures

The following areas will be impacted during hot track times:

🚫 Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Mountain to Harmon in both directions

🚫 Koval Lane from Sands Avenue to Harmon Avenue

🚫 Harmon Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane

🚫 Sands Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Manhattan Street (first street east of Koval)

🚫 Flamingo Road from I-15 ramp to Koval Lane 🚫 Spring Mountain from Mel Torme Way to Sands and Koval Lane

Vehicle bridges will provide access to marked-off areas during hot track times.

Travel recommendations

Maryland Parkway is the suggested route to avoid race-related closures.

Between now and Nov. 23, the above-mentioned roads will be open during non-race times but may have reduced lanes.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department strongly recommends limiting travel to essential trips only during this period.

Drivers should expect long delays and plan routes accordingly.

