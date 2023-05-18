Watch Now
Valley local Karl K. wins over $13k playing Dragon Link slots at Rampart Casino

Karl Kamb
Posted at 3:20 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 18:20:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rampart casino officials saw a local win a small, but mighty jackpot Wednesday evening!

Officials said Karl Kamb is a Las Vegas local and regular to the casino. He won $13,600.

"He was elated as he was playing the Dragon Link game just outside of the bingo room Wednesday evening," officials in a press release said.

Karl joins the ranks of many other locals who have celebrated lucky wins this month.

