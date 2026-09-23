Understanding NV Energy's daily demand charge and the online tool to track your usage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy customers will see the new daily demand charge reflected in their bill starting on January 1.

That means, they’ll be charged based on their 15 minutes of highest energy usage each day.

Many people have been reaching out to Channel 13 with concerns and questions about what that means for their bill. We recently took some of your concerns to NV Energy spokesperson Justin Hopkins to get answers.

WATCH | Understanding the daily demand charge and the online tool you can use to track energy usage:

Understanding the daily demand charge and the online tool you can use to track energy usage

"Daily demand [charge] is designed to be completely revenue neutral. The power company isn’t going to take in additional money because of daily demand,” Hopkins said.

People are also worried after a massive bill misclassification issue that happened with customers getting overcharged. In July, NV Energy confirmed that the $63 million refund process started.

MARY KIELAR: The optics of the situation are giving some people some pause about, 'well if that happens, then how can we trust them to use our 15 minutes of most use?'

JUSTIN HOPKINS: I would say don’t take my word for it, take the word of the Public Utilities Commission. It’s undergone extensive hearings, lots of review.

He also shared there’s a lot of new features online on each customer’s personal dashboard.

“When you log into your NV Energy account, you are going to see the daily demand annual comparison,” Hopkins said, which will show your current bill versus what it would look like once daily demand kicks in.

You can also get a deeper look into the data and usage by appliance.

Do you have questions or concerns about the upcoming daily demand charge? Let's Talk. Share your thoughts with Channel 13 journalists by clicking the link below.