How Nevadans can weigh in on data centers, affordability, and the PUCN

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bureau of Consumer Protection is asking for your feedback on several key topics.

The group represents residential and small business ratepayers during Public Utilities Commission of Nevada proceedings.

Instead of holding a consumer session regarding NV Energy's Integrated Resource Plan in Docket No. 26-05007, there will be an online consumer survey.

"This initiative follows the PUCN's determination that a post-filing consumer session held by the PUCN was not in the public interest," a BCP press release reads in part. "Accordingly, the BCP is soliciting public input regarding critical issues in the IRP."

What types of issues?

Data Centers

Affordability and reliability

New power generation projects

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada

How can I weigh in?

You can access the survey in English by clicking here.

You can access the survey in Spanish by clicking here.

Can I still speak in-person about these topics at PUCN meetings or submit comments online?

Yes. The PUCN has public comment periods at agenda meetings and consumer sessions.

You can see the commission calendar here, which also outlines what dockets are being discussed at each meeting.

You can learn how to submit your comments online by clicking here.

How can I learn more about the IRP or read documents related to that docket?

The documents related to this docket can be found on the PUCN document search website.

When you go to the website, you will click on Search Type and click on PUC - Public Search - Dockets.

Then, you enter the docket number. In this case, it is 26-05007. That will bring up all of the documents that have been publicly filed related to the IRP.

PUCN

Over the past year, emotions have run high regarding the PUCN, how dockets are handled, and public accessibility to weigh in on those dockets.

On Thursday, members of the public spoke for more than two hours before PUCN commissioners ultimately voted to approve construction for two methane gas power plants proposed by data center developers in Storey County.

According to docket documents, officials from Tract Capital Management subsidiary, Fleet Data Centers, said their power needs have outpaced NV Energy's ability to supply electricity for their new developments.

Even though they approved construction, PUCN commissioners stated that it's conditional and doesn't mean the project will be built. Reviews are still in progress with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection and Storey County.

WATCH: Advocacy groups call for additional public meetings after PUCN session draws long line, extreme heat

Advocacy groups call for additional public meetings after PUCN session draws long lines, extreme heat

Still, the people in the audience were angry and said they felt they didn't have a voice in proceedings.

"I feel like the PUC should not call themselves the PUC anymore. You should just remove the word 'public' with 'private,'" said Justin Hopson, a clean energy organizer with Faith Organizing Alliance. "I don't see the gap being bridged between the general public and the PUC. You guys are failing to demonstrate and exemplify what it means by energy equity."

PUCN general counsel Garrett Weir said the public misunderstands how PUCN proceedings work.

"It's wonderful to see the level of passionate engagement that people, that the public have in some of these commission proceedings. Unfortunately, the public comments that occur here, after that evidentiary record has been created, cannot, by law, be relied upon," Weir said. "It is tragic that folks show up with expectations that aren't realistic about what the public comment can actually achieve."

For some in the audience, those words rang hollow.

"I've heard Mr. Weir do this spiel on how the community organizations are not availing themselves of the right avenues in order to be effective and be heard and be evidentiary in these hearings. This is the third time he's done this this summer," Las Vegas resident Nick Christensen said. "While I appreciate the factualness of his statement, it's amazingly tone deaf, and I really can't believe I actually hear it coming out of his mouth in the way that it does."

The BCP did not participate in the Storey County hearing, which brought up another issue: Who represents the people when the BCP doesn't step in?

In some dockets, there are multiple groups and interveners that weigh in. In this specific case, the only organization that did intervene was Nevadans for Clean Affordable Reliable Energy.

When looking at documents filed by NCARE, they found the new plants could burn three times as much methane gas as NV Energy's entire Northern Nevada customer base.

Some Nevadans said they've had enough.

"I'm stunned at this commission board. The fact that we spent over two hours of hearing public comment, hearing people plead, and even, yes, giving factual data of all the various reasons of why not to approve this, you guys, still, without ever caring about the actual community that you say you represent, just vote yes on it regardless. To me, I'm just stunned by this. If it's not this, it's the daily demand charge. If it's not the daily demand charge, it's the rise of Southwest Gas," said Tony Chavez, a community advocate who serves on the board of the 18b Las Vegas Arts District. "At what point do we reach where we're just like, 'Hey, as a community and as a resident of this state, can we just abolish the PUCN and get better commissioners to truly represent us as a community?'"

WATCH: PUCN moves NV Energy consumer session to larger venue, but advocates say more changes are needed

PUCN moves NV Energy consumer session to larger venue, but advocates say more changes are needed

With the current structure, there are three commissioners on the PUCN board, and they are all appointed by the governor. Chair Hayley Williamson and Commissioner Tammy Cordova were both appointed by former Gov. Steve Sisolak, and both were reappointed by Gov. Joe Lombardo. Commissioner Randy Brown was first appointed by Lombardo.

When looking at bill draft requests filed with state lawmakers ahead of the next legislative session, there are requests that would expand the PUCN to include three members focused on consumer protection.