LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada is seeing a sharp spike in severe pavement burns as extreme heat grips the region.

Doctors at UMC say people are suffering serious burns after falling or collapsing on super-heated concrete, with some victims spending weeks in the hospital.

WATCH | UMC sees more than double the pavement burn hospitalizations in June amid extreme heat

UMC sees more than double the pavement burn hospitalizations in June amid extreme heat

UMC's Lions Burn Care Center admitted 22 patients for pavement burns in June of this year — more than double the 10 patients hospitalized in June 2025. Doctors say the early extreme heat is driving the increase.

When air temperatures top 100 degrees, pavement can reach between 140 and 160 degrees — hot enough to cause second-degree burns in seconds.

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UMC also treated 52 patients for heat-related illness last month, up from 46 the same time last year.

Dr. Rabia Nizamani said:

"Heat really is deadly. Our bodies are not made to function, um, beyond what we would normally think of as a high fever, and we see patients coming in with temperatures over 108. Um, that's truly not compatible with being alive. Your body shuts down at those kinds of temperatures…"

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Doctors say those most at risk include seniors, tourists, people experiencing homelessness, and diabetics.

Nizamani also wants people to stay hydrated, avoid the hottest parts of the day, wear shoes outside, and check on anyone who may be struggling in the heat.

To help you beat the heat, cooling stations have also been activated in Clark County, and will be open until July 12. You can find a full list of locations in both English and Spanish on our website by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

