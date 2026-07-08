Las Vegas officially hits 110° for first time in over 300 days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas just saw its first 110° day for 2026.

At 1:33 pm, Las Vegas officially reached 110°. The last time we reached 110° was August 21, 2025. The average first 110 degree day is June 30. #nvwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 9, 2026

This comes as we're continuing to track triple digits here in Southern Nevada, with the National Weather Service reporting temperatures rising three to five degrees above seasonal normals for the rest of the week.

Temps will range 3 to 5° above seasonal normals through the work week. 🥵

A hint at monsoon moisture will help drop temps by the end of the weekend. 🌧️#VegasWx pic.twitter.com/tEdnK3mgfN — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 7, 2026

Because of the extreme weather conditions, Clark County will activate cooling stations across the valley from July 9-12.

These locations are available and open to anyone needing relief from the summer heat. Certain locations marked with a red asterisk will also welcome pets in carriers or on leashes.

The Clark County Library District will also be serving as cooling stations during that timeframe, operating from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday through Sunday (unless otherwise notated).

View the full list of cooling station locations here in English



Where to find cooling stations this July in Clark County by naree.asherian

View the full list of cooling station locations here in Spanish