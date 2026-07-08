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Las Vegas officially hits 110° for first time in over 300 days

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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas just saw its first 110° day for 2026.

This comes as we're continuing to track triple digits here in Southern Nevada, with the National Weather Service reporting temperatures rising three to five degrees above seasonal normals for the rest of the week.

Because of the extreme weather conditions, Clark County will activate cooling stations across the valley from July 9-12.

These locations are available and open to anyone needing relief from the summer heat. Certain locations marked with a red asterisk will also welcome pets in carriers or on leashes.

The Clark County Library District will also be serving as cooling stations during that timeframe, operating from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday through Sunday (unless otherwise notated).

View the full list of cooling station locations here in English


Where to find cooling stations this July in Clark County by naree.asherian

View the full list of cooling station locations here in Spanish


Estaciones de Enfriamiento 7.9 - 7.12 by naree.asherian

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