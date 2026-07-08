Justin's Forecast: Highs Near 110° Through Saturday

MORNING: Sunny and warm with 80s early, 90s by 8 a.m., and 100s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and scorching, with southwest winds at 15-25 mph as highs hit 110°.

EVENING: Clear with lingering 10-20 mph breezes and readings in the 100s through 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows briefly dip to the mid 80s late.

Highs range from 110° to 111° through Saturday, which is the hottest we've been so far this year. While no records will be broken, afternoon temperatures will be 5°-7° above-average.

Nighttime lows will also be warm, in the mid 80s, before rising to the upper 80s this weekend and next week as the humidity climbs.

The weather pattern turns favorable for spotty monsoon storms early next week, with chances between 20% and 40% starting Monday and lasting through the following weekend.

Highs next week will range from 103° to 105° due to the higher humidity, increased clouds, and rain chances.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today and "medium" the rest of the week, with ragweed, grasses, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.