Intense Heat Continues with Monsoon Storm Chances in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 85° Winds: SW 5-15

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny High: 111° Winds: SE 5-15

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy High: 108° Winds: SE 5-15



Friday’s Haiku

Eighties overnight

Around one ten Saturday

A little humid

Clear and warm tonight with lows the mid eighties. The intense heat continues Saturday with highs around 110° High pressure builds over the four corners bringing monsoon moisture into the region this weekend. The humidity will stick around next week and we have a chance of showers and storms each day, but there will still be dry periods. Highs in the triple digits and lows in the upper 80s. Stay safe and cool.



