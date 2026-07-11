LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No matter how long you've lived here in Las Vegas, scorching temperatures consistently in the triple digits can really affect your health — that's why northwest Valley locals told me on Friday they try to take all the precautions they can.

"It's been hot," local Tom Stevens told me. "I deal with the heat better — my wife, she can't come out in the heat, so I take my dog out and bring him out here to the dog park."

WATCH | Northwest valley locals face the heat as temps exceed 110 degrees for 2nd day

Northwest valley locals take heat seriously as temps exceed 110 degrees for second day in a row

That's exactly where I caught up with Tom on Friday, while his dog enjoyed some time on the grass and in the shade.

With temperatures reaching above 110 for the first time this year, local health officials have seen an uptick in patients with heat-related illnesses.

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"Heat really is deadly," said Dr. Rabia Nizamani, the director of UMC's Burn Unit. "Our bodies are not made to function beyond what we would normally think of as a high fever, and we see patients coming in with temperatures around 108 — that's truly not compatible with being alive, your body shuts down at those temperatures."

A spokesperson with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) told me via email they don't have finalized data on how many heat deaths there have been so far in 2026 just yet, but the numbers from the last two years are staggering.

Local News These are the deadliest zip codes for heat in Las Vegas Geneva Zoltek

Last year, SNHD reported 284 heat-associated deaths in Clark County — a staggering number — but believe it or not, that's actually a 45% decrease from 513 in 2024.

"I think that's just an indication to people to really take the heat seriously," Dr. Nizamani said. "As we get older our bodies are less able to handle the heat, we become more susceptible, so the fact that it's hot and you're used to it doesn't necessarily mean that you're protected, you still have to be careful."

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I asked Tom Stevens — a Las Vegas local for more than 20 years — what his message would be to people about taking the heat seriously.

"You have to hydrate, all I drink is water," he told me. "You have to know when to go out, we walk late at night or early in the morning and we live in the air conditioning."

Even though it might sound like the "same ol' same ol'," those tips could save your life.

"We've had a great summer though, June was awesome," Tom said. "We're just now starting to get into the 105, 108 degree weather, so it's important to take it seriously."

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Bottom line, if you have any outdoor plans this weekend, make sure to be extra careful in the heat: drink plenty of water even if you're not thirsty, wear lots of sunscreen and your favorite hat, take frequent breaks in the air conditioning and the shade if you can, and most of all, listen to your body — if you start to feel the effects of heat illness, don't ignore it, and take care of yourself.

For more information and resources on how to handle extreme heat, head to the SNHD's website by clicking here.

Is there something going on here in the northwest Valley that you think I should know about? Send me an email: Guy@KTNV.com.