LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is known for its arts, bars, and restaurants, but Southern Nevada Health District data shows zip code 89101 and 89104 are some of the deadliest areas for heat-related mortality in the valley.

Watch: Climate Reporter Geneva Zoltek heads downtown to talk heat with locals

Here are the deadliest zip codes for heat in Las Vegas

In 2024, the hottest summer on record, the 89101 zip code recorded over 30 heat-associated deaths. Zip code 89104 to it's south counted slightly fewer, between 26 and 30.

Last year, in 2025, there were fewer deaths across the valley, but these areas still came up with a disproportionate number to other zips. Zip 89101 tracked between 20 and 25 deaths, and Zip 89104 counted between 11 and 19.

Southern Nevada Health District, 2024 Heat Death Report

Southern Nevada Health District 2025 Heat Death Report

Heat-associated deaths typically spike as high temperatures reach the 90s and 100s, which usually starts in June. However, the heat is arriving three months ahead of schedule. The heat risk is expected to continue to grow this week as temperatures rise through the weekend. And exposed surfaces with and a lack of shade and trees can cause the area to bake during hot days, contributing to the urban heat island effect.

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