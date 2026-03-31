LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two complexes, the Tides on Twain and Indios are up for public sale on April 1.

This is something Channel 13 has been following for the last two months, and even told some tenants we met about their homes being in foreclosure.

WATCH| Mary Kielar talks to Assemblymember Orentlicher about public sales of Tides on Twain and Indios

Two troubled apartment complexes in Las Vegas up for public sale this week

Esther Meza is one of them. She asked, "Where are we going to go, where are we going to take our kids?"

Earlier this month, lawmakers hosted a town hall event at the Parkdale Recreation Center, and our cameras were there.

Assemblymembers Venicia Considine and David Orentlicher, District E County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, and Metro Police Southeast Area Command Bureau Commander Jeffrey Clark spoke to Tides tenants and answered their questions.

"Fintech companies, new landlords, hedge funds, private equities, put whatever you want to put in...they have found ways to not have any skin in the game," said Assemblymember Considine at that event.

Assemblymember Orentlicher said he supported legislation in 2023 that would limit the number of apartment units a company could buy here in Nevada.

Last June, Governor Joe Lombardo vetoed several tenants' rights bills.

WATCH | Steve Sebelius breaks down housing bills that have been passed or vetoed

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He said the goal is "to make sure people who own the apartments and the landlords are local and care about the residents, not just about making money."

No matter what, state law protects tenants from eviction for 60 days after a new owner takes over their apartment complex, as long as they continue to pay their rent.

Channel 13 is holding a live phone bank on Wednesday with pro bono lawyers from the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the state bar. Click here to learn more.