Let's Talk: Get free legal advice during our Ask a Lawyer Phone Bank

Here at Channel 13, we're looking out for locals by providing a new, free resource to answer your legal questions.

We're hosting our first Ask a Lawyer phone bank on Wednesday, April 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Just call 702-269-5113 during that time, and pro bono attorneys will be standing by to take your calls about tenant rights.

It's an issue many of you have reached out to us about with your questions and concerns.

We're teaming up with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the State Bar of Nevada to offer this free help every month.