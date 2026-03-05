LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday night at the Parkdale Recreation Center, lawmakers and law enforcement hosted a town hall meeting for tenants at two apartment complexes about to go up for public sale.

WATCH | Tides tenants meet with local leaders at town hall ahead of property sales

The Tides on Twain and Indios are set for public auction to the highest bidder on April 1 and March 11 respectively. This after the owners stopped paying their bills, and the properties went into foreclosure.



Channel 13 first covered this in February.

Tenants came out and asked questions about everything from how they'll get their security deposits back if they have to move, and who will ensure they're taken care of with safety and security concerns in the meantime.

Metro Police Southeast Area Command Bureau Commander Jeffrey Clark said they were planning to inspect the two properties this week. The last inspections were in July, he said during the event.

"If [the owners are] not holding up their end of the bargain when it comes to providing safety, security, lighting, the things that you need in those complexes while they go through this, we have avenues that we can enforce to make them to do so," he assured residents.

County Commissioner Tick Segerblom represents these Tides tenants in his district. He wants to make sure whoever buys each of the properties is in it for the right reasons.

"These are legitimate people who are hardworking and paying their rent," said Segerblom, who said the county would exercise it's right to take over the properties if new owners don't work.

Assemblymember Venicia Considine reminded all tenants at the meeting that Nevada law protects them from eviction, if they pay all their agreed-upon rent and bills in their lease. No matter who buys the properties it'll be up to them to give tenants notice, but they can't evict them for 60 days.