Tropicana theater doors listed for $25K on Facebook Marketplace

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the Tropicana Las Vegas Resort scheduled to close permanently next week, some have looked to get their hands on a piece of Las Vegas history.

If you've got $25,000 to spare, you could find yourself the new owner of the casino's iconic red alligator leather theater doors.

The doors appeared in a Facebook Marketplace listing this week, along with a separate listing for theater chairs.

"Tropicana Theatre Historic Main Entrance" was listed on the classifieds platform. "Gator material. Red, White, Black," the seller wrote.

Another listing gives you the option to purchase a row of 13 seats from the historic theater for $900.

"These are really cool, comfortable and extremely high quality," the seller wrote. "I sell right from the theater."

One of the oldest resorts still standing in Las Vegas, the Tropicana's rich history dates back to the city's mob era.

It's scheduled to close for good on April 2 to make way for a new resort and a Major League Baseball stadium that is expected to be the future home of the Oakland Athletics.

In a statement to Channel 13 on Thursday, Bally's Corporation — which owns the hotel-casino — hinted at when the resort could be demolished.

“Our team felt that this was the right time, post the peak season, to prepare to close the Trop. It’s been in the works for some time. This gives plenty of time to ready the place for the redevelopment and the start of construction to prepare for the demolition in October."

Whether the hotel will be imploded or dismantled in some other way, Bally's has yet to say.

