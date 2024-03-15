Tropicana sets expiration dates for chips, wagering vouchers, rewards points

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Tropicana Casino is set to close is just over two weeks as plans move forward to build a ballpark and a new casino and hotel on the property. According to the casino's website the last day of hotel occupancy will be on April 1 and doors are expected to close on April 2.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the casino closing.

FOR HOTEL GUESTS

For guests who have booked stays after April 2, casino officials said they have begun closing out all hotel bookings and canceled reservations. They add once the reservation is canceled, guests will receive their deposit seven to 10 days later. That is for reservations that were booked at Troplv.com or through Hilton. If you have questions, you can contact the casino's staff at guestservices@troplv.com.

If guests booked through stays past April 2 with a third-party partner, like Expedia, Booking.com, or hotels.com, casino officials said deposit refunds will depend on their booking policies. They said guests should reach out to the company they booked with directly and they can assist with rebooking or returning your payment.

Tropicana Casino Rewards Points and Rewards are available to redeem at the resort through April 1. After that, members will be able to redeem their points and rewards at any Bally's property across the country by Dec. 31, 2024.

FOR GAMERS

According to the casino's website, the Tropicana will discontinue issuing chips starting on April 2, 2024. They add that after that date, previously issued Tropicana Las Vegas chips can be redeemed at the OYO Las Vegas Main Cage through July 31, 2024.

As for wagering vouchers, slot wagering vouchers may be redeemed by the expiration date printed on the slot wagering voucher by mailing them to 3801 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109. Patrons must provide a copy of their ID card if they don't have a player's account with Tropicana Las Vegas. All mail must be postmarked by the expiration date of the wagering voucher.

During a quarterly earnings call last month, Bally's officials, who own the Tropicana, said bids are out as demolition day moves closer. There will be a 60-day to 90-day "decommissioning" process after the resort is closed. Bally's said they are hosting job fairs with several casinos on the Strip for the hundreds of employees that are set to lose their jobs.

Bally's still hasn't released renderings for the proposed casino that will share the property with the ballpark. They did say the plan is to turn the site over to the A's in April 2025.