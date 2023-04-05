Treasure Island Las Vegas awards 7 guests with over $10k jackpots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seven major jackpots were awarded at Treasure Island Las Vegas during the month of March.

The list of wins provided by Treasure Island are as follows:



Jeffrey D. visiting from Florida won $10,552 on the Wolf Run Eclipse Grand Jackpot.

Jessie R. visiting from Wisconsin won $10,321 on the Willy Wonka Bonus Progressive.

Spencer M. from Las Vegas won $10,005 on the Triple Stars machine.

Nancy M. visiting from Wisconsin won $14,379 on the Lock It Link Progressive.

Kenneth K. visiting from Washington won $32,784 on the Ba Fang Jin Bao Abundant Fortune machine.

Kevin T. visiting from Florida won $10,000 on the Gold Standard machine.

Patricia S. visiting from California won $14,798 on the Dancing Drums Grand Jackpot.

Congrats to the winners!

