Treasure Island Las Vegas awards 7 guests with over $10k jackpots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seven major jackpots were awarded at Treasure Island Las Vegas during the month of March.
The list of wins provided by Treasure Island are as follows:
- Jeffrey D. visiting from Florida won $10,552 on the Wolf Run Eclipse Grand Jackpot.
- Jessie R. visiting from Wisconsin won $10,321 on the Willy Wonka Bonus Progressive.
- Spencer M. from Las Vegas won $10,005 on the Triple Stars machine.
- Nancy M. visiting from Wisconsin won $14,379 on the Lock It Link Progressive.
- Kenneth K. visiting from Washington won $32,784 on the Ba Fang Jin Bao Abundant Fortune machine.
- Kevin T. visiting from Florida won $10,000 on the Gold Standard machine.
- Patricia S. visiting from California won $14,798 on the Dancing Drums Grand Jackpot.
Congrats to the winners!
