Thousands head to Strip for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 race week is officially underway in the valley.

The Opening Ceremony of the Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for Wednesday night and organizers said they're expecting up to 30,000 people to attend.

Performers scheduled to take the stage include Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Journey, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Swedish House Mafia, Thirty Seconds To Mars, will.i.am, Kylie Minogue, John Legend, Tiësto, Blue Man Group, and Cirque du Soleil.

“As the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, it is only fitting that we kick off the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix with an incredible lineup of world-renowned music and athletic talent,” Steve Hill, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority previously told Channel 13. “We are proud to partner with Formula 1 to give the fans in the audience and viewers around the world an unforgettable start to a truly momentous weekend in Las Vegas.”

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. According to Channel 13 meteorologist Justin Bruce, there is a 70% chance of scattered showers across Southern Nevada on Wednesday night and temperatures are expected to drop.

If you're planning on heading to the event, there are a few things you should know.

Can I bring a bag with me?

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, strollers, backpacks, carts, and coolers will not be allowed. Guests can bring clear plastic bags that are no larger than 12" x 6" x 12", small bags or fanny packs that are no larger than 4.5" X 6.5", and diaper bags. All bags are subject to search.

Can I bring outside food into the event?

Race officials said only food in a clear plastic bag may be brought it. However, that is only for guests with special medial or dietary needs. They add hand-carried jackets, blankets, or other items will be patted down or searched.

Due to the forecast, will I be allowed to bring an umbrella?

According to race officials, no umbrellas, canopies, tents or parasols will be allowed.

What happens if it rains?

According to the race website, the event may be delayed or postponed following lightning, strong winds, or other serious weather-related circumstances.

What do I need to know if I'm planning on driving to the event?

Koval Lane between East Harmon Avenue and Rochelle Avenue is fully closed through Nov. 25. There are also rideshare stations at Virgin Hotels and Hughes Center. All casino parking lots will be open and parking lots off the Strip will be available. On race days, the pedestrian bridges will stay open, and all vehicle bridges will remain open if you have a race ticket or proof you're staying at a resort.

As a reminder, hot track procedures are scheduled to be put in place at 5 p.m. tonight and several roads will be closed through 4 a.m.

RELATED LINK: How Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will affect traffic, taxis, Ubers, Lyfts and bus routes

Will I able to watch the Opening Ceremony on TV or online?

ESPN2 is set to broadcast the ceremony nationally. The ceremony is also scheduled to be streamed on Formula 1's YouTube page to a global audience. It's scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time.