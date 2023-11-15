13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, November 15, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Mostly sunny conditions early today give way to thicker clouds this afternoon and a 70% chance of passing showers (with possible thunder) from mid-afternoon through midnight. Temperatures start in the 50s this morning and reach the low 70s by early afternoon. We'll drop to the 60s as clouds thicken and rain approaches by late afternoon. Tonight sees lows in the 50s and tomorrow afternoon delivers highs near 70° with a small (20%) chance of showers. Light rain chances return Friday, mainly late in the day and at night, and last through Saturday, and highs will be limited to the upper 60s those days. We still expect dry conditions on Saturday evening for the F1 Grand Prix, but it will be in the 50s with a 5-15 mph breeze so race fans will need to bundle up. Sunday and Monday see north gusts of 20 mph, which keeps highs in the upper 60s despite a return of mostly sunny and dry weather. Lows in the low 50s this week will drop to the 40s Sunday night through early next week.