These are the top wind gusts in Las Vegas during this weekend's wind storm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada was under a high wind warning for much of the weekend, and Mother Nature delivered with a wind storm that blew over trees and fences, sent patio furniture flying and pulled shingles from roofs.

Widespread gust of more than 60 mph were reported throughout the day on Saturday, but the strongest gusts reached close to 90 mph, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Here are some of the top gusts and where they were measured:

Angel Peak Observatory (Mt. Charleston) — 88 mph

Red Rock Canyon — 71 mph

North Las Vegas Airport — 71 mph

Harry Reid International Airport — 69 mph

Henderson Executive Airport — 53 mph

Nellis Air Force Base — 44 mph

The maximum wind gust measured at Harry Reid airport on Saturday was 69 mph, but gusts stayed strong through Sunday.

That meant delays to hundreds of flights that began on Friday afternoon and continued through Sunday, when the peak wind gust measured at the airport was 50 mph.

For context, wind speeds at the same location topped out at 33 mph on Thursday and 43 mph on Friday.

Thousands of NV Energy customers also experienced power outages as a result of the windy weather. Saturday morning, about 29,000 Southern Nevada customers were without power. That number was down to 160 on Monday.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to bring much calmer weather to the valley, with wind gusts of 15 mph in the forecast on both days.