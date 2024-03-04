Less Wind Today and Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS — After a windy stretch in Las Vegas from Thursday through Sunday, it's going to be much less windy as we start the work and school week. Expect 40s this morning with 5-10 mph breezes and a few high clouds. Gusts today are limited to 15 mph and afternoon highs will reach the low 60s under a mix of sun and some high clouds.

High clouds are with us tonight, when lows drop to the mid 40s. Tuesday is in the mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky and continued light breezes at 5-15 mph. Expect highs in the mid-to-upper 60s to continue Wednesday through Saturday, with 70° on Sunday. A few raindrops are possible Wednesday night, Thursday, and Thursday night, but the chance of measurable rain in Las Vegas is currently only 10%. Wind gusts pick back up starting midweek: southwest at 25 mph Wednesday, west at 20 mph Thursday, north at 25 mph Friday, and southeast at 20 mph Saturday. Lows at night the rest of the week will be in the upper 40s.