Thousands of people lost power during Southern Nevada wind storm

The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for Southern Nevada, which is leading to several events across the valley being canceled or postponed. Channel 13's Joe Moeller has more.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 23:16:08-05

SATURDAY

8 p.m. - As of 8 p.m., NV Energy is reporting 336 total outages are currently being detected and 8,218 customers are without power.

FlightAware is reporting that 509 flights at Harry Reid International Airport have been delayed today and 65 flights have been canceled.

Gusty winds impact Southern Nevada Saturday

5 p.m. - More customers are getting their lights turned back on.

As of 5 p.m., NV Energy said 473 outages have been detected and 15,729 customers are without power.

FlightAware is reporting that 361 flights at Harry Reid International Airport have been delayed today and 61 flights have been canceled.

3:30 p.m. - NV Energy is making progress, when it comes to restoring power across the valley.

As of 3:30 p.m., 322 outages have been reported and 20,653 customers are without power. That's an improvement compared to an hour and a half ago.

FlightAware is reporting that 331 flights at Harry Reid International Airport have been delayed so far today. Another 55 have been canceled.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts at the airport have set a new record.

We are also tracking event cancellations and postponements.

In addition to today's Bark In The Park event being canceled in Henderson, the Las Vegas College Baseball Classic has canceled games at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

1 p.m. - We are continuing to track conditions across the valley as the windstorm moves through our area.

As of 1 p.m., NV Energy is reporting 245 total outage points and 30,013 customers are without power.

When looking at FlightAware, 151 flights at Harry Reid International Airport have been delayed and 34 flights have been canceled. The National Weather Service said winds at the airport are now gusting to 62 miles per hour.

RTC officials said there is a power outage in the area of Charleston Blvd and Valley View Blvd, as well as Charleston Blvd and Decatur, and signals might not be working. They are asking motorists to treat the intersection as an all-way stop and to use caution in the area.

11:30 a.m. - High winds continue on Saturday and it's causing issues across the valley.

As of 11:30 a.m., NV Energy is reporting 114 different outages across Southern Nevada, which has left 29,076 people in the dark. That number has gone up by about 3,000 customers in less than 30 minutes.

NV Energy Outages - 3/2/24 at 11 a.m.

When looking at FlightAware, which tracks flights across the United States, as of 11 a.m., there have been 93 flight delays at Harry Reid International Airport and 34 flight cancellations.

The Federal Aviation Administration also states that departures are being delayed by an average of 30 minutes due to high wind.

FAA alert - 3/2/24

With the wind picking up, that also means dust is starting to be kicked up south of Las Vegas. The National Weather Service is warning everyone about poor air quality today.

Due to potential blizzard conditions in the mountains, Kyle Canyon, including the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway are closed today. The National Weather Service said elevations about 6,000 feet are expected to get between six inches to a foot of snow with wind gusts that are at least 75 miles per hour. Forecasters said white-out conditions will be likely.

Snow tires and chains are required on SR-157, Kyle Canyon Road, from Mile Marker 0 to Deer Creek Road, SR-158.

Kyle Canyon snow

Over at Red Rock Canyon, officials said they have gotten high winds and it's sprinkling but the Scenic Drive is open.

FRIDAY

The National Weather Service will issue a Wind Advisory for Las Vegas and most of the rest of Southern Nevada from 4:00 p.m. Friday through 7:00 a.m. Saturday, which will be followed by a High Wind Warning from 7:00 a.m. Saturday through 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

Meteorologist Justin Bruce says wind gusts in Las Vegas are forecast to hit 45 mph Friday afternoon, 40 mph Friday evening and night, 50 mph Saturday morning, 60 mph Saturday midday and afternoon, and 55 mph Saturday night, before dropping to 25-30 mph gusts Sunday morning through evening.

Winds this strong will cause areas of blowing dust, which hurts air quality, and also aggravate the already-high levels of tree pollen.

Tree limbs may be knocked down on Friday and Friday night, but the potential for entire trees to be pushed over can't be ruled out on Saturday as the worst winds work through Southern Nevada.

In the past, when wind gusts have exceeded 50 mph, Las Vegas has even dealt with some high-profile vehicles being tipped over on the freeways, so we'll monitor that potential on Saturday. Winds will be even stronger in the Spring Mountains, with forecast gusts on Friday reaching 65 mph in Lee Canyon, 60 mph in Mt. Charleston, and 60 mph in Red Rock Canyon. Saturday's gusts will be even worse, potentially hitting 80 mph in Lee Canyon, 75 mph in Mt. Charleston, and 70 mph in Red Rock Canyon.

The one exception to the High Wind Warning on Saturday and early Sunday is Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley; those areas will be under a Wind Advisory from 7:00 a.m. Saturday through 10:00 a.m. Sunday, when gusts in Lake Mead and Lake Mohave and Laughlin will peak between 50 and 55 mph.

The Federal Aviation Adminstration said several delays are being reported at Harry Reid International Airport. They're reminding travelers to check their flights before leaving for the airport.

On Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation said due to high winds, vehicles over nine feet are being prohibited on Interstate 11 from the U.S. 95 to the Arizona border.

WINDY WEATHER TIPS

You can prepare your home for windy weather by securing outdoor objects or bring them inside.

If you are outside during windy weather, take cover or shelter. Stay clear of roads and/or railroad tracks and watch for flying debris.

If you're driving during high winds, keep both hands on the steering wheel and slow down. Watch for debris on the roads and keep a safe distance from other vehicles, especially high-yield vehicles like semis or RVs. If the wind makes driving too dangerous, pull over to an area clear of tall objects.

If your power goes out, keep your freezers and refrigerators closed to keep food from spoiling. Take stock of anything in your home that requires power and check on your neighbors. You can also report power outages to NVEnergy.com/outage or by calling customer service at (775) 834-4444.

Call 911 if you see a downed power line but do not approach or touch the line.

