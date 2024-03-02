YOUR PHOTOS/VIDEO: Southern Nevadans share scenes from windstorm across valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada is under Wind Advisory and High Wind Warnings as wind gusts cause issues across the valley.

That includes everything from power outages to flight delays.

You can even see dust moving in from Channel 13's camera on top of The STRAT.

Mt Charleston

The Mt Charleston Mountain Man shared these videos from the mountains and said graupel is falling from the sky and it's starting to snow.