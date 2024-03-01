Windy weekend: Close to 400 flights delayed at Las Vegas airport Friday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flight delays at Harry Reid International Airport have nearly quadrupled in a matter of hours on Friday.

This comes as the first gusts of what is expected to be a very windy weekend are blowing into the Las Vegas valley.

As of 12:52 p.m., an estimated 378 flights at the Las Vegas airport were delayed, according to the flight tracking service Flight Aware.

No cancellations had been recorded as of this report.

Wind is going to be a big deal this weekend, Channel 13's forecasters project.

From 4 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, Las Vegas and most of Southern Nevada is under a high wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service. From 7 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, that advisory has been upgraded to a warning.

We could see wind gusts of up to 65 mph on Saturday, with average speeds expected at 40 to 50 mph.

Blowing dust, downed trees and even power outages are expected as a result — as are more delayed flights out of LAS.

Justin Bruce has your full forecast here.