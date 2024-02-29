National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service will issue a Wind Advisory for Las Vegas and most of the rest of Southern Nevada from 4:00 p.m. Friday through 7:00 a.m. Saturday, which will be followed by a High Wind Warning from 7:00 a.m. Saturday through 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

Meteorologist Justin Bruce says wind gusts in Las Vegas are forecast to hit 45 mph Friday afternoon, 40 mph Friday evening and night, 50 mph Saturday morning, 60 mph Saturday midday and afternoon, and 55 mph Saturday night, before dropping to 25-30 mph gusts Sunday morning through evening.

I don't recommend outdoor activities Friday, and especially not Saturday. Peak gusts then: 60 mph in Las Vegas, 80 mph in Lee Canyon, 70 mph in Lee Canyon, and 55 mph at Lake Mead. pic.twitter.com/w2twNC0m9K — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) February 29, 2024

Winds this strong will cause areas of blowing dust, which hurts air quality, and also aggravate the already-high levels of tree pollen.

Tree limbs may be knocked down on Friday and Friday night, but the potential for entire trees to be pushed over can't be ruled out on Saturday as the worst winds work through Southern Nevada.

In the past, when wind gusts have exceeded 50 mph, Las Vegas has even dealt with some high-profile vehicles being tipped over on the freeways, so we'll monitor that potential on Saturday. Winds will be even stronger in the Spring Mountains, with forecast gusts on Friday reaching 65 mph in Lee Canyon, 60 mph in Mt. Charleston, and 60 mph in Red Rock Canyon. Saturday's gusts will be even worse, potentially hitting 80 mph in Lee Canyon, 75 mph in Mt. Charleston, and 70 mph in Red Rock Canyon.

Batten down the hatches, Las Vegas. Here are forecast southwest wind speeds the next four days, alongside maximum expected gusts: pic.twitter.com/EwdAzTV0aS — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) February 29, 2024

The one exception to the High Wind Warning on Saturday and early Sunday is Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley; those areas will be under a Wind Advisory from 7:00 a.m. Saturday through 10:00 a.m. Sunday, when gusts in Lake Mead and Lake Mohave and Laughlin will peak between 50 and 55 mph.