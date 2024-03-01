Very Windy Next Three Days

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas has morning gusts of 35 mph with wake-up temperatures in the 50s. This will be followed by afternoon gusts of 45 mph and highs in the mid 60s. A mostly sunny sky will mix with some blowing dust at times. Watch for crosswinds on the freeways, a few knocked down tree limbs, and the potential for spotty power outages. A Wind Advisory starts at 4:00 p.m. Friday, and nighttime lows eventually fall to the low 50s while southwest gusts increase to 55 mph.

Saturday starts in the 50s with gusts of 55 mph in Las Vegas, and a High Wind Warning begins at 7:00 a.m. Daytime highs in the mid 60s Saturday will be overshadowed by 65 mph gusts that ruin outdoor activities and bring widespread impacts (crosswinds, dust, downed trees, power outages). There's a 10% rain chance on Saturday, and again on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky across the weekend. A Blizzard Warning is in place for Lincoln County on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. for 4" of snow and 70 mph gusts. Las Vegas temperatures start in the mid 40s Sunday morning and afternoon highs will be in the low 60s. Wind gusts reach 45 mph Sunday but drop below 25 mph Sunday evening.

Monday and Tuesday will be less windy with gusts capped at 15 mph and highs in the low 60s after wake-up temperatures in the low 40s. Breezes return by the middle of next week, as do small rain chances. Wednesday (64°) sees southwest gusts of 25 mph, while Thursday (62°) brings northwest gusts of 25 mph. Nighttime lows remain in the 40s for the rest of next week.