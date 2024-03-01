Windy weekend: Over 300 flights delayed due to weather on Saturday

SATURDAY - FlightAware is reporting that 331 flights at Harry Reid International Airport have been delayed so far today. Another 55 have been canceled.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts at the airport have set a new record.

The official Las #Vegas climate station located at Harry Reid Intl Airport just recorded a wind gust of 68 mph. This is the highest March wind gust since March 27, 1985. #nvwx #vegasweather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 2, 2024

Airport officials said you should check with your airline to see the status of your flight.

You can also check the airport's online arrivals and departures boards, which is updated throughout the day.

FRIDAY - Flight delays at Harry Reid International Airport have nearly quadrupled in a matter of hours on Friday.

This comes as the first gusts of what is expected to be a very windy weekend are blowing into the Las Vegas valley.

As of 4:38 p.m., an estimated 430 flights at the Las Vegas airport were delayed, according to the flight tracking service Flight Aware.

No cancellations had been recorded as of this report.

Wind is going to be a big deal this weekend, Channel 13's forecasters project.

From 4 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, Las Vegas and most of Southern Nevada is under a high wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service. From 7 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, that advisory has been upgraded to a warning.

We could see wind gusts of up to 65 mph on Saturday, with average speeds expected at 40 to 50 mph.

Blowing dust, downed trees and even power outages are expected as a result — as are more delayed flights out of LAS.

Justin Bruce has your full forecast here.