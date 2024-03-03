Hundreds of flights delayed at Harry Reid Intl due to wind storm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The long weekend of wind storm isn't letting up just yet, with hundreds of flights delayed Sunday due to weather and wind weather traffic management.

Southwest leads the pack, representing 275 of the delays. Spirit has had 62 delays at LAS, United had 15 and American has had 20. The rest of the airlines have had a single digit number of delays.

Harry Reid International Airport is currently experiencing an average delay of incoming flights of 53 minutes.

198 flights going out of Las Vegas have been delayed, while 226 flights coming in to the city have been delayed.

As of noon on Sunday, 429 flights have been delayed with just one cancellation, according to Flightaware. The canceled flights was one from Reno into Las Vegas on Southwest.

