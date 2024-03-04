Winds of destruction: Las Vegas residents grapple with record speeds and losses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This weekend's winds reached record speeds, with some gusts hitting nearly 70 mph. In their wake, tens of thousands were left without power, planes were grounded, and for some homeowners, the wind's destructive force stole memories.

Mike Luce, a long-time resident of the valley, expressed sadness over the loss of his trees, saying, "They are a part of our home." Luce, who has lived in his home for 30 years, emphasized the significance of his yard and trees, which were full-grown when he arrived.

Despite his efforts to care for and maintain his older trees, the wind storm on Saturday toppled years of dedicated work. Luce described the impact of the storm as severe, noting, "this one yesterday was really bad, and it eventually just wore 'em down."

The highest wind gust recorded was in Spring Mountain at a speed of 88 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. As a result of the strong gusts, people like Luce are having to call tree removal services.

Raudel Deharo, owner of Falcon Tree Services, reported receiving ten calls for tree removals on Saturday alone. He remarked, "It's good for business, not good for the owners."

While it's sad for Luce to see his tree go, he is thankful to have it taken care of properly.

