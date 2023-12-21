The walls are up on a 20-acre AREA15 expansion that will include a Universal horror attraction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 20-acre expansion featuring a new horror entertainment attraction is underway at AREA15.

The art and entertainment venue west of the Las Vegas Strip will grow northward along Interstate 15, a press release states.

“Today we raise the walls on our next exciting incarnation, which will enable AREA15 to bring more best-of-class experiential entertainment to Las Vegas and the global audiences who travel here every year,” said Winston Fisher, chief executive officer of AREA15.

This expansion will include a 110,000-square-foot stand-alone building to house Universal's Horror Unleashed, an immersive experience expected to offer themed food, seasonal events, and merchandise.

iFLY Indoor Skydiving will also be included as AREA15 expands its offerings, which already include Meow Wolf's Omega Mart, Illuminarium, Five Iron Golf and Wink World.

AREA15 expects to add an additional 450,000 square feet of customizable retail and food and beverage space, which it hopes to lease to tenants looking to bring unique offerings to Las Vegas tourists and locals.

More than 85,000 square feet of the planned expansion will be dedicated to pop-ups and outdoor experiences, which AREA15 says more consumers are gravitating toward of late.

“Consumers continue to gravitate toward artful new forms of entertainment providing immersive experiences, authentic connections and real emotions," Fisher said. "The demand continues to grow, and we are ready to dive into this substantial expansion and find more partnerships that will have a lasting impact on the AREA15 District and the City of Las Vegas.”