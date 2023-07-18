iFLY Indoor Skydiving announces Las Vegas location at Area 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new state-of-the-art facility will be landing in Las Vegas' Area 15 very soon!

According to a recent announcement, iFLY Indoor Skydiving will be opening a new location in Area 15 "complete with the latest vertical wind-tunnel technology, state-of-the-art media management systems, and flying progression programs."

The facility is geared toward providing "first-time fliers and professionals alike" as well as a variety of "STEM education events, private rooms for birthday parties, corporate meetings, and more!"

“iFLY is thrilled to announce our expansion into Las Vegas,” said Matt Ryan, CEO of iFLY. “As a leader in global tourism, Las Vegas is a place like nowhere else, and we’re working hard on an exciting design that will mark iFLY Las Vegas as one of our flagships.” Patrick Framel, iFLY’s VP of Global Development added, “We couldn’t imagine a better location for iFLY than AREA15, where we will join Meow Wolf & other innovators in experiential entertainment.”

The company pioneered the body-flying "indoor skydiving" experience and is the world leader in vertical wind tunnel technology.

iFLY will also become a tenant partner in AREA15’s new 20-acre expansion of the immersive entertainment district.