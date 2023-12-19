AREA15 to ascend first walls of 20-acre district expansion Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — AREA15 faces a 20-acre district expansion, and they're starting the next steps Wednesday morning.

Officials said the first walls of the district expansion will ascend at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The walls are part of a 110,000-square-foot building.

The building is said to be located on the southern end of AREA15's district expansion along I-15. Officials say it's the first of many buildings that will include more "best-in-class immersive experiences, attractions, curated retail, unique entertainment, and adventurous food and beverage destinations."

AREA15 AREA15 officials share rendering of 20-acre district expansion.

In addition to this expansion, AREA15 continues to work on its cannabis lounge. KTNV's Joe Moeller last reported that the entertainment venue has its conditional license.

