Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame finally has a home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame will soon call Henderson home.

The hall of fame will be located inside the newly named 6,000 seat Dollar Loan Center, previously known as the Henderson Event Center.

SIMILAR: NFL commissioner expects full stadiums for 2021 season

"It’s a place for people to come and see the heroes of Southern Nevada in the sports world," said Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley.

The nonprofit organization inducted its first honoree, football star David Humm, in 1997. Since then, the organization has grown to 116 members.

SIMILAR: Lights FC announce 2021 season schedule

Every year the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame hosts the highly anticipated induction ceremony and golf tournament. Both events donate to local charities that promote character development through sports.

"We’ve always said that the hall of fame is not about a location but about being a part of something," Steve Stallworth, a representative for the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

SIMILAR: DraftKings acquires sports company VSiN

"Now, to know that we have a permanent installation here at the Dollar Loan Center, it is really going to showcase our hall of fame and athletes even more."

The hall of fame has honored several organizations, families, teams and accomplished individuals.

SPORTS NEWS | Read more sports stories in the Las Vegas area

Its move to Henderson has boosted the city’s image as a sports hub.

"I wouldn’t be surprised to see other professional teams in this arena playing here and calling this arena home," predicted Foley. "Why just have one? Why not three?"

Construction is set to be done in spring 2022.

