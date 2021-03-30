DraftKings acquires sports company VSiN

DraftKings Inc. announced that it has acquired Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company delivering trusted sports betting news, analysis, and data to U.S. sports bettors since 2017.

The acquisition will enable DraftKings, which is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting in 14 states, to further build out its content capabilities and will augment VSiN’s ability to broaden their audience alongside the expansion of legal sports betting in the U.S.

VSiN, which operates out of Las Vegas, develops, produces, and distributes up to 18+ hours of live linear sports betting content each day. In addition to its 24/7 stream, VSiN’s original content is accessible through multiple video and audio channels including Comcast Xfinity, Sling TV, fuboTV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, MSG Networks, NESN, AT&T Pittsburgh, Marquee Sports Network, a dedicated channel on iHeartRadio and TuneIn, as well as terrestrial radio stations throughout the country, and its growing slate of podcasts and betcasts.

VSiN’s current talent roster includes Brent Musburger, legendary sports broadcaster; Michael Lombardi, former NFL executive; Gill Alexander, host of the Beating the Book podcast; and Pauly Howard and Mitch Moss, co-hosts of VSiN’s popular morning show, Follow The Money.

DraftKings intends to fully integrate VSiN’s current employee base located in Las Vegas, including its on-air talent, into its 2,600 person global workforce. Since opening a Las Vegas office in January 2020, DraftKings has grown its local employee base by 132%.

The Company also recently announced a multi-year agreement to become a primary sponsor of the Center for Gaming Innovation, housed within the International Gaming Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.