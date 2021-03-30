Vegas Golden Knights & Henderson Silver Knights announce naming rights partnership

Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley announced that the Henderson Silver Knights (HSK) and Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) have entered into a long-term partnership with Dollar Loan Center (DLC) that expands upon DLC’s growing relationship with the Knights organization.

Under terms of the partnership, DLC has secured naming rights for the Henderson Event Center, a 6,000-seat multi-purpose venue on Green Valley Parkway near The District at Green Valley Ranch and future home of the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Henderson Silver Knights.

The Henderson Event Center, now known as the Dollar Loan Center, will also become the new home of the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

As the official short-term lender of the Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Golden Knights, Dollar Loan Center will receive prominent exposure with both teams at NHL and AHL venues across the valley, including the Orleans Arena, the Dollar Loan Center upon completion, Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, T-Mobile Arena and City National Arena.

DLC will also be featured across HSK and VGK digital and broadcast assets being the presenting sponsor of the VGK Radio Network, which spans 18 markets in Nevada, Utah and California.

Additionally, DLC will provide substantial cash prizes for Knights fans through various promotions.

The partnership also includes the Silver Knights, Golden Knights and DLC working together to create a charitable program that gives back to the local community.