Lights FC announce 2021 season schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The United Soccer League Championship announced Tuesday the full 2021 season match schedule featuring nearly 500 matches league-wide between the 31 competing clubs.

Season tickets start as low as only $200 and feature a unique “flex dates” model to allow fans to use their season tickets only for the matches they wish to attend -- 1 ticket for 16 matches, 2 tickets for 8 matches...16 tickets for 1 match, etc.

This fan-friendly season ticket structure has helped Lights FC be named as the “Best Sports Value” in Las Vegas.

Fans can purchase season tickets and/or be notified as to when individual match tickets will go on-sale online.

In addition, Lights FC will continue to work with local health & government officials to maximize the number of fans permitted to attend home matches at Cashman Field in advance of the June 5th home opener.

While additional information will be made available in the coming weeks, Lights FC will continue to give priority access to season ticket members to attend home matches before individual match ticket buyers.

Lights FC will announce its match promotions schedule in the coming weeks. Previous years highlights have included the $10,000 Helicopter Cash Drop, the World’s Largest Water Balloon Fight and “Vegas Golden Knights Night” where Lights FC players wore hockey-themed jerseys.

The 2021 home schedule will feature a mix of old and new promotional theme nights for fans of all ages to enjoy.

Additional announcements regarding Las Vegas Lights FC’s player roster & pre-season match schedule will be publicly announced in the weeks ahead.

Las Vegas Lights FC’s schedule can be seen here.