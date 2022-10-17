The Animal Foundation asks for donations, community support

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During an ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness that caused a temporary pause on dog adoptions, The Animal Foundation is asking for donations from the community.

The shelter previously put out a call for community members to volunteer to foster pets to help free up shelter space and staff. Days later, an outbreak of canine pneumovirus caused shelter officials to put a temporary pause on dog adoptions.

As of last week, the shelter reported at least 77 dogs in its care were showing signs of the highly contagious respiratory illness. KTNV was told no update on the number of infected dogs would be given on Monday.

In a tweet, The Animal Foundation invited community members who wish to help the current situation to purchase urgently needed items from its Amazon wish list.

Items range in cost from $4.39 to $27.90 and include things like treats, toys, unbleached bedding, heavy-duty pails, dog collars and leashes.