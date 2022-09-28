The Animal Foundation fostering event gets extended

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation continues to ask for the public’s help with fostering animals.

As of Tuesday evening, the foundation tells Channel 13 they have fostered 88 animals. A representative says they are extending their fostering event at the facility through Thursday. Extra staff is on hand to help expedite the process.

“We are looking to foster some animals, we are seeing on the news how they are so backed up,” says Cheryl Allen.

Cheryl Allen and her family showed up at The Animal Foundation Tuesday ready to pick up a dog to foster.

Like them, many others saw the plea from the foundation to get more animals fostered due to the ongoing crisis.

Eight employees abruptly resigned Sunday. They tell Channel 13 it was because they are overworked, short-staffed and underpaid.

Annoula Wylderich is the founder of Animal Protection Affiliates, she says shelters all over are facing problems, and addressing the animals should be the top priority.

“I am sure there are many folks out there right now, none of us are happy about it,” says Annoula Wylderich, “but I think there are ways to resolve it, it is going to take the community, this is not a problem that only the staff or shelter administration is going to fix .”

To avoid more surrenders, the Animal Foundation says they can help owners with pet food once a month and other occasional supplies, depending on donations.

Monday, the CEO said they are seeing an uptick in animals coming into the foundation, she says they got 2,000 in September.

The Animal Foundation has provided an FAQ for those curious about fostering pets, as well as a list of pets who are "most in need" of foster care. Even after the fostering event is over, the application to become a foster parent will remain open.