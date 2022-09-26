The Animal Foundation calls for Las Vegas community to foster pets amid 'extreme crisis'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation put out an urgent plea for help from the Las Vegas community on Monday.

This comes after eight employees abruptly resigned on Sunday, citing frustrations with conditions at the shelter and a lack of improvement.

According to shelter executives, the publicly funded shelter is experiencing an "extreme crisis," and has reached a critical point of capacity. In September, the shelter took in more than 2,000 animals, a spokesperson stated.

"Our capacity is at a critical point and we are in desperate need to free up space in the shelter for the animals with the most advanced needs," spokesperson Kelsey Pizzi wrote. "It is imperative that our shelter population reach a reasonable level."

Sunday's resignations forced the shelter to temporarily stop taking in new animals from the public, but it had resumed animal intake as of Monday morning.

Animal Foundation employees walk out in protest of shelter conditions

"In parallel we are evaluating all avenues to ensure we create the best possible workplace for all of our team members," Pizzi wrote.

The Animal Foundation has faced increased scrutiny from Las Vegas city leaders in response to whistleblowers who exposed the conditions inside. Several sources who spoke with 13 Investigates say pets are often neglected, and a lack of communication with the owners of lost pets had devastating consequences.

WATCH THE SIX-PART SERIES: 13 Investigates allegations of pets in peril at The Animal Foundation

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman called the conditions inside the shelter "appalling" when she made a recent impromptu visit, and the city manager put shelter leaders on notice that The Animal Foundation was in violation of its contract with the City of Las Vegas.

Victoria Seaman Animal Foundation

WATCH: Councilwoman's surprise Animal Foundation inspection leads to calls for change at the shelter

In an effort to help ease the burden of capacity levels at the shelter, The Animal Foundation asked members of the community to foster an animal until they can be adopted.

Those interested in becoming a foster can come directly to the shelter's adoptions building from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to The Animal Foundation. Officials asked that community members not call or email the shelter "as our team will be extremely busy assisting people in-person at the shelter."