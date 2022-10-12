The Animal Foundation: Number of dogs with possible respiratory illness nearly doubles from previous report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The number of dogs showing signs of a highly contagious respiratory illness at The Animal Foundation has nearly doubled from since Monday.

At least 77 dogs at the shelter may be sick with canine pneumovirus, the shelter announced on Wednesday.

"All dogs are responding well to treatment and we are closely monitoring them," shelter officials stated.

The shelter first reported the outbreak on Oct. 3. Officials say the vast majority of the sickened animals contracted canine pneumovirus. Only one dog is confirmed to have contracted another illness, Strep Zoo.

Officials say "no dogs at the shelter have died from canine pneumovirus or Strep Zoo. A previous statement reported that one dog was euthanized at an off-site veterinary hospital due to the severity of its illness.

PREVIOUS: The Animal Foundation calls for Las Vegas community to foster pets amid 'extreme crisis'

The Animal Foundation paused dog adoptions after the outbreak. Officials say "limited" dog adoptions will be open starting Friday, Oct. 14.

"These dogs will have been deemed healthy by our veterinary team," according to the shelter. "These dogs were not exposed to a respiratory illness at the shelter, or have been cleared from canine pneumovirus."

All healthy and adoptable dogs will be listed on the shelter's website, and any dog not available for adoption has been removed from the site, officials said.

"They can still be found on our lost and found page in case their families are looking for them," they clarified.

To mitigate the spread of illness, The Animal Foundation says shelter staff have quarantined affected dogs and limited the number of dogs entering the shelter.

"This will protect the dogs already in our care and to halt any potential spread at the shelter and in our community," officials said. "The Animal Foundation has been, and continues to, follow the advice of national veterinary experts on disease in animal shelters."

Conditions at the taxpayer-funded shelter are expected to be discussed at an upcoming Las Vegas City Council meeting on Oct. 19.

13 INVESTIGATES: The Animal Foundation CEO bites back after City of Las Vegas finds contract violations