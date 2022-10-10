The Animal Foundation: 40 dogs show signs of respiratory illness; sick dogs 'responding well to treatment'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials at The Animal Foundation say dogs are "responding well to treatment" after an outbreak of respiratory illness at the shelter that caused a pause on all dog adoptions.

As of Monday, 40 dogs at the shelter are showing signs of upper respiratory illness, officials said in a statement to KTNV. That's an increase from the 30 dogs reported ill on Thursday. Previously, the shelter said one dog had to be euthanized due to the severity of illness.

"When they are treated and cured, we will be able to reopen our dog intake operations and dog adoptions," officials said. "This step is being taken to both protect the animals already in our care and to halt any potential spread at the shelter and in our community."

Test results are in progress for the dozens of animals showing signs of the "highly contagious" Canine Pneumovirus, KTNV was told.

The single case of Strep Zoo reported at the shelter appears to be an isolated one, and officials said no other dogs had tested positive for that illness as of Monday.

"All of the dogs are responding well to treatment and our veterinary team is closely monitoring them," Animal Foundation officials stated.

In a statement to KTNV, the City of Las Vegas said it had coordinated with veterinary partners in the community "so that we have 24-hour coverage to ensure that no severely injured animals go without humane treatment."

"The city is prioritizing calls and working with residents on a case-by-case basis while resources are limited at The Animal Foundation," a spokesperson said.

The outbreak of respiratory illness at the shelter came after The Animal Foundation put out a call for members of the community to help foster animals.

Conditions at the shelter will be up for discussion at the Oct. 19 Las Vegas City Council meeting after City Manager Jorge Cervantes notified Animal Foundation executives the shelter was in violation of its agreement with the City.

The taxpayer-funded shelter services Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and unincorporated Clark County.