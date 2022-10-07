An update from The Animal Foundation: 30 dogs showing respiratory illness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation provided an update on the recent respiratory illness that affected multiple dogs in their care.

According to the foundation, the veterinary team advised to stop adoptions, transfers, and fosters on all dogs during that time.

According to a recent update from the Animal Foundation, emailed to KTNV Thursday, a dog was brought in with an illness that could potentially infect others. The foundation said that it is currently testing around 30 dogs showing the upper respiratory illness.

The full update from The Animal Foundation can be seen here: