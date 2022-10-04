Las Vegas Animal Foundation announces pause on dog adoptions due to illness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation sent a tweet on Monday that there is a temporary pause on adoptions because animals may have been exposed to a respiratory illness.

The foundation is also putting a hold on transfers and fosters.

According to the tweet, the foundation put a pause on adoptions because of advice from the veterinary team. 16 dogs are symptomatic.

Temporary pause on adoptions, transfers, and fosters at The Animal Foundation: See statement below. pic.twitter.com/W4OMB4gSM9 — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) October 4, 2022

Despite the pause, the foundation said that no dogs have been euthanized, and all affected dogs are now on antibiotics.

The foundation ended their statement saying that there is an inherent risk in sheltering stray animals because, "as an organization, we often know very little about them."