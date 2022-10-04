Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas Animal Foundation announces pause on dog adoptions due to illness

Animal Foundation
KTNV
Animal Foundation
Animal Foundation
Posted at 8:01 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 23:04:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation sent a tweet on Monday that there is a temporary pause on adoptions because animals may have been exposed to a respiratory illness.

The foundation is also putting a hold on transfers and fosters.

According to the tweet, the foundation put a pause on adoptions because of advice from the veterinary team. 16 dogs are symptomatic.

Despite the pause, the foundation said that no dogs have been euthanized, and all affected dogs are now on antibiotics.

The foundation ended their statement saying that there is an inherent risk in sheltering stray animals because, "as an organization, we often know very little about them."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH