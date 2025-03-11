Tenants' rights legislation would 'level the playing field' for Nevada renters, community members say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is a renewed effort in the Nevada Legislature to strengthen protections for renters under Assembly Bill 223.

As a local news station, one of the top issues we hear about from the Las Vegas community is concerns about tenants' rights.

So, how might this bill address some of those concerns?

The bill, which aims to give Nevada renters more power to hold landlords accountable, is being hailed as a crucial step in ensuring tenants have access to safe and habitable housing.

Under A.B. 223, a dwelling must include the following to be considered habitable:



doors and windows which are maintained in good repair

effective measures to control the presence of rodents, insects and vermin

effective measures to prevent exposure to unsafe levels of radon, lead paint, asbestos, toxic mold and other hazardous substances

locks which are in good repair on all exterior doors and all windows which are capable of being opened

safety equipment which is required by law to be included in the dwelling unit maintained in good working order.

The bill also includes provisions that would:

Give tenants the ability to file a complaint for quicker relief in cases where their landlord fails to remedy a habitability issue.

Authorize tenants to terminate their rental agreement without incurring any fee for breaking their lease if their landlord fails to meet certain requirements. (If they notify their landlord of their intent to vacate, they must move out within 60 days.)

Advocates argue the legislation is long overdue.

"I came home one evening and water was leaking from my unit," said Michevan Collins, a supporter of A.B. 223 with Make the Road Nevada. "When maintenance finally arrived, they told me I had to vacate the apartment and find another place to live. I thought I had time to relocate, but instead, I was served with an eviction notice. I've now been homeless for several months because of this issue. I support A.B. 223 in hopes that tenants will finally have the rights they deserve."

Also among those who testified in favor was a local landlord who told the Assembly Committee on Commerce and Labor that tenants who trust their landlord to provide reliable responses and repairs are less likely to be negligent themselves.

"This bill allows for landlords to have a reasonable time to work with and respond to tenants and, therefore, I am in support of this bill," she said.

While supporters say the bill is necessary to prevent landlord negligence, opponents argue it could create unintended consequences. Some worry renters might exploit the bill as a loophole to break leases, even when living conditions meet acceptable standards.

The legislation is sponsored by Assemblymember Venicia Considine, who represents District 18 in the east Las Vegas Valley.