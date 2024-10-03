'I don't think we should stay here much longer': Tenants complain of mold in northeast Las Vegas complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — These are the scenes from Liberty Village Apartments near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue where Evelyn Henry and her caretaker Ericka McKnight live:

McKnight says multiple requests for maintenance at her apartment — for issues like black mold, brown toilet sludge and even termites — went unanswered. She didn't know what else to do, so she contacted Channel 13.

I took a walk-through of the apartment so she could show me just what the problems are.

"Here, there was some flooding from upstairs, so this is just black mold," McKnight told me. "It flooded a few times. ...They came over here and took a look. They took a picture and said they would be back. This was months ago."



She said they think there's mold in their apartment from water coming from another unit. McKnight said she thinks that happened because several floods have happened and her family is getting headaches— which can be a symptom of mold exposure.

But without proper testing, they don't know for sure.

"I don't know if you can tell in this closet here, but they put carpet up and when they felt it was dry, they laid the carpet back down," McKnight added.

There's also the issue of toilet sludge.

"A brown sludge comes out anytime the toilet flushes," McKnight also told me. "I put a request for them to fix that, but the only thing they do is caulk it."

During the walk-through, you can see the peeling floor panels of her apartment.

"Why is the floor like this?" I asked her.

"It peels. It is a sticker, not actual wood," McKnight said. "When they came to peal it off and stick on the floor, they don't come back and replace it often."

McKnight even claimed that termites are an issue — which, if true, is uncommon in Southern Nevada.

"How would you know you have termites?" I asked.

"We had caulking coming down and they were making these nests. We knocked the nests down and you can see the little animals in there — little termites," McKnight said.

All these issues have amounted to 50-60 maintenance requests, McKnight told me. She says six of those have been made this year.

"When I go to log in to her maintenance account online, I can only view things from this year," she said, showing me the repair tickets she's submitted to her property manager.

"We have asked if she [Henry] can move units, but they say she needs to pay first [month's rent], last [month's rent] and a deposit," McKnight said.

When I got in touch with the apartment leasing office, a manager — who claimed to be new — told me they take these concerns seriously and said they would contact Henry right away.

"What is your concern if this doesn't get fixed?" I asked her.

"I don't think we should stay here much longer," she said.

Shortly after I toured the apartment, McKnight emailed me to say someone did come by and inspect it. She says they were going to look into moving her to a different apartment, but needed to contact corporate.