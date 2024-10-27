'I just feel lied to and betrayed': Tenant frustrated over water pressure issues at Koval Lane Apartments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A frustrated resident living at the Koval Lane Apartments near the Las Vegas Strip is speaking out after he said he's been dealing with water pressure issues at his unit for years.

He said almost every time he wants to take a hot shower, he has to wait roughly an hour to fill a bucket full of water.

"The water pressure is little to no water pressure. We have to fill a bucket up about an hour before you take a shower, and then the water would sometimes cut completely off," said Rodney, who has lived at the complex for nearly four years.

"I’ll get stuck in the shower and have to come out here to the refrigerator, get a bottle of water and rinse myself off.”

He said it’s not just the shower with water pressure issues.

The headaches extend to the bathroom, the kitchen sinks, and the toilet.

"I’ve been in here washing dishes and the water cut completely off, and my dishes will just have to sit here," Rodney said.

He said the water pressure has not worked properly for the nearly four years that he’s lived at the complex.

While he's brought up the issue to the management team, he said his concerns are not being addressed.

"I just feel lied to and betrayed. I've been here for a long time, and they don’t care about long-term residents here," Rodney said.

Frustrated with the lack of response, Rodney submitted a complaint to the county.

“I reported it to the county, and they were supposed to email me a habitability packet," he said. "It allows you to withhold rent. You bring the rent to the court, and the court has a— like an account they deposit your money to until the court is over with.”

While he said he could soon be moving out, he wants to get the word out for his neighbors.

“Some of my neighbors have to work today, some of them are disabled but I came from my lunch break to speak up for my community," Rodney said.

Channel 13 reached out to the company that manages the apartments on Friday and Saturday, but we are still waiting for a response. We will update this story once we hear back.

If you are facing similar issues, you can submit an essential service complaint against your apartment.

Steps to file an essential service complaint:



Send a dated letter to your landlord notifying him or her of the unit problems and request the issues be fixed according to NRS 118A. Download a sample letter template for essential service complaints here. Keep a copy for yourself and send it by certified mail with a return receipt from the US Postal Service if you want proof that the landlord received it.

The essential service should be fixed or satisfactory progress toward fixing it should be made within 48 hours of the landlord receiving the letter (not including Saturday, Sunday or a legal holiday). If the issue is not resolved after 48 hours, the tenant can start civil legal proceedings.

You can also call the Southern Nevada Health District's hotline at (702) 895-1971.